Hair Stylist Says Rich The Kid Fathered Her Child; Demands Child Support (Exclusive)

Candis Watts Sues Rich The Kid Over Fathering Her Daughter Following “Toxic & Dysfunctional” Relationship

An Atlanta-area hair stylist says that Rich The Kid left her pregnant after a relationship fraught with “dysfunction and toxicity,” and is now demanding he step up and provide for the child he allegedly helped create.

The California Department of Child Support Services sued Rich the Kid – whose real name is Dimitri Leslie Roger – on behalf of Candis Watts earlier this month to establish paternity and child support for her five-year-old child, according to court documents obtained by BOSSIP.

Watts said in court papers that her daughter, D’Jean Watts was born in 2013 and is the result of their volatile relationship, which she said included a month-long stint living together in Marietta, Ga., court papers state.

“We met in Atlanta in 2011,” Watts wrote in her court papers. “Inseparable for majority (sic) of our relationship. There were many fallouts but always ended up back together. My family and his family can attest to the dysfunction and toxicity of relationship and the negligence on Dimitri’s behalf.”

She said that although Rich wasn’t present at the birth, he visited her in the hospital shortly afterward, has admitted to being her father and allowed the girl to stay with his family in California for three months while she dealt with “financial hardship,” according to court papers.

However, Rich is not named on the birth certificate and hasn’t offered to pay for Watts’ birth expenses or D’Jean’s medical bills – although he did offer to pay for an abortion, Watts said.