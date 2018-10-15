Strap Down Your Wigs! Beyoncé And Kelly Rowland May Have A Joint Album On The Way And The Internet Is Melting

Beyonce And Kelly Rowland Joint Album Rumored To Be On The Way

Hive, alert! It looks like there very well be another joint album with Beyoncé attached on the way…but this time, it’s not with her ancient husband. It looks like Bey’s partner in crime will be none other than her sister in Destiny, Kelly Rowland. At least, that’s what we have in the way of fan speculation at the moment…

Sharp-eyed IG users noticed an ominous, yet unexplained countdown appear on the official “Everything is Love” album page, followed by an also unexplained rose:

Before finally dropping this snippet that has what sounds like a couple of very familiar voices harmonizing while a rose blooms:

With the name “Rose IV You” attached and the only accounts following being Tidal, Kelly’s, and Beyoncé’s…it sounds very much like this may be a new project from the two OG Destiny’s Children. Fans certainly seem to think so, at least…

KELLY AND BEY ARE COMING!!! pic.twitter.com/ntYwdqBaHz — jack | ROSE IV YOU (@plainwhitegay) October 15, 2018

What do you think? Is this the new DC2??

Hit the flip for more fanticipation…

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation Sports/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella