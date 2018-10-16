LHHH: The Petty Brooke Vs. Teairra Fight Had Twitter In Shambles All Night…But Whose Side Do YOU Choose?

Brooke VS Teairra Mari

The two biggest controversial figures to come out of this season of Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood have definitely been Teairra Mari and Brooke Valentine. They’ve been getting headlines and mixing it up with drama and craziness all season. Now they’re coming head to head in a fight over pettiness and hearsay.

Brooke has been spreading gossip about Teairra, namely that she is back with Akbar. Brooke claims she has “receipts” to give Moniece over it. Teairra wants Brooke to mind her business. The battle was intense but Brooke’s unbothered-ness seemed to only make Teairra more upset.

Then the final blow: “I think I’m gonna get a drink”

Cold!

#LHHH Teairra when Brooke told her that Akbar had shown her all these receipts😂 pic.twitter.com/GBzbooFgSf — Leesi ♛ #TWDBlackSheep (@Leesi_Girl) October 16, 2018

So who is the villain? Who’s real? Who’s fake?

