In Whiny White Folks News: Tara Reid Gets Tossed Off Delta Flight After Complaining Loudly Over A Pillow [Video]

Really? Tara Reid Argued Over Her Seat On Delta Flight, Booted Off

“Sharknado” star Tara Reid allegedly caused a dramatic scene on a Delta flight yesterday, causing delays and pissed off passengers all over a window seat and a pillow. Allegedly, Tara made a BIG STINK Monday afternoon on Delta Flight 613 from LAX to NYC. Witnesses tell TMZ Tara loudly complained about being given the wrong seat. She later “bitched” about not getting a pillow. Flight attendants tried diffusing the situation but to no avail.

In the video obtained by TMZ, the camera person captures the part of the ordeal when Tara is finally asked nicely to remove herself from the plane after all of her complaints. Reportedly, Tara boarded an alternate flight.