You Just Don’t Know: A Gallery Of Reasons Bow Wow Is Going To Miss His Cold Grit Thick Ex Kiyomi

Kiyomi Is Fine As Hell

Bow Wow and Kiyomi have split up. Surprise surprise. We were just getting to know her! At least she’ll be on this season of Growing Up Hip-Hop: ATL. Woohoo! It’ll be a bit sad, though, as we know they’ll eventually be broken up. We can always thank Bow Wow, though, for introducing us to thick as hell baes.

Now, Bow is single and posting up at Staples with randoms while Kiyomi is in the middle of internet rumors that she’s with Young MA. While we doubt there’s any truth to that, it’s still wild that she’s moving on from Bow Wow to other headlines. It looks like she’ll be around for a while.

We’re happy about that because the thicky thickness is a blessing. Take a look…