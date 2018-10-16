You Just Don’t Know: A Gallery Of Reasons Bow Wow Is Going To Miss His Cold Grit Thick Ex Kiyomi
Kiyomi Is Fine As Hell
Bow Wow and Kiyomi have split up. Surprise surprise. We were just getting to know her! At least she’ll be on this season of Growing Up Hip-Hop: ATL. Woohoo! It’ll be a bit sad, though, as we know they’ll eventually be broken up. We can always thank Bow Wow, though, for introducing us to thick as hell baes.
Now, Bow is single and posting up at Staples with randoms while Kiyomi is in the middle of internet rumors that she’s with Young MA. While we doubt there’s any truth to that, it’s still wild that she’s moving on from Bow Wow to other headlines. It looks like she’ll be around for a while.
We’re happy about that because the thicky thickness is a blessing. Take a look…
@damienneflagler I appreciate you for always making time for me & growing w/ me! Too bad to be barbie but you damn sure make sure I’m feeling MYSELF! Last night my hair was LAID to the GAWDS ! ❤️🍭😊🙌🏽 #DreamTeam #damienneflagler #kiyomileslie #theyumyumsauce #yummyyomi #theygonewannafightme Hair: @damienneflagler Makeup: @akilaface
I never thought I’d see the day that @flattummyco came out w/ LOLLIPOPS as a way to help keep my stomach looking flat, buuut here we are… && since I have a sweet-tooth 🍭, this is pretty much the best it can get for me. I get to have lollipops, keep my appetite in-check, && continue to work towards my goals for a fit + toned tummy. Yep, my cravings can #suckit. You guys should try these out with me – berry is definitely my favorite! #flattummypops
