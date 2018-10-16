T.I. & Tiny Family Hustle: LeToya Luckett Talks T.I. Being Her First Boyfriend [Video]
LeToya Luckett Reveals That T.I. Was Her First Boyfriend
T.I. and Tiny’s Family Hustle is on the way back inside your television set on October 22. But until then, check out this season’s cast talk about their special relationships with each other. Everyone has lived in Atlanta for so long they have bonds that cannot be broken.
Peep LeToya talking about how T.I. was actually her very first boyfriend…
On the next page, see Tiny, Toya, Monica, LeToya, Zonnique and Reginae talk about which woman they call to talk gossip and pull out weave tracks.
LMFAO @ Monica saying she ain’t with the gossip then LeToya saying she calls Monica to talk all the gossip. Why is Monica frontin’ like she NEVER ever talked to her friend about the messiness that appears online? News flash, we don’t believe you, you need more people.
On the last page, the ladies talk about which friend they would call to pull up on someone and which they would call for laughs and shenanigans.
Sounds like there would never be a dull moment if you were hanging on with these ladies.
