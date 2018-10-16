T.I. & Tiny Family Hustle: LeToya Luckett Talks T.I. Being Her First Boyfriend [Video]

LeToya Luckett Reveals That T.I. Was Her First Boyfriend

T.I. and Tiny’s Family Hustle is on the way back inside your television set on October 22. But until then, check out this season’s cast talk about their special relationships with each other. Everyone has lived in Atlanta for so long they have bonds that cannot be broken.

Peep LeToya talking about how T.I. was actually her very first boyfriend…

On the next page, see Tiny, Toya, Monica, LeToya, Zonnique and Reginae talk about which woman they call to talk gossip and pull out weave tracks.