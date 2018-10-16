Ye-Politics: Kanye & Kim Get Slammed For Visiting Anti-LGBT Ugandan President
Kanye West continues to make his presence known in politics and once again, the messiness of it all has people outraged.
On Monday, Kanye and wife Kim Kardashian took a trip to Uganda along with their 5-year-old daughter North, according to People. They met with President Yoweri K Museveni and according to one source, Kanye wants to “get involved in creating a tourism and hospitality school for higher education.” There’s no word on exactly where this school will be located, but according to TMZ, Kanye did express plans to boost Uganda’s tourism and he mentioned that he wanted to create a sort of “Jurassic Park [or] Disney World” type venue.
Kanye and Kim also gifted Museveni with a pair of Yeezy sneakers, which they both signed, according to BBC. In return, Museveni gifted the Wests with Ugandan names. Kanye received the name “Kanyesigye,” which means “I trust,” while Kim got the name “Kemigisha,” which means “the one with blessings from God.”
Despite what seemed like an amicable visit, some people were critical of the meeting considering Museveni’s horrible human rights record. He’s been in power for 32 years and has a long history of supporting harsh anti-LGBT laws and practices.
Kanye and Kim have yet to speak publicly about their visit, so it’s not clear if they knew about Museveni’s troubling history.
It seems there were things Museveni didn’t know about the Wests either. According to one source, he struggled to understand Kim Kardashian’s purpose in life. “They met with the President of Uganda and the president asked Kim why she had to leave early, she replied that she had to go back to work,” a source told People. “The president then asked what was her job and Kim, very politely, said that she had a TV show with sisters and family and they were all waiting for her return.”
Guess Keeping Up With The Kardashians isn’t on the Museveni’s watch list.
