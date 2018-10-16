Ye-Politics: Kanye & Kim Get Slammed For Visiting Anti-LGBT Ugandan President

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Exchange Gifts With A Controversial Guy

Kanye West continues to make his presence known in politics and once again, the messiness of it all has people outraged.

On Monday, Kanye and wife Kim Kardashian took a trip to Uganda along with their 5-year-old daughter North, according to People. They met with President Yoweri K Museveni and according to one source, Kanye wants to “get involved in creating a tourism and hospitality school for higher education.” There’s no word on exactly where this school will be located, but according to TMZ, Kanye did express plans to boost Uganda’s tourism and he mentioned that he wanted to create a sort of “Jurassic Park [or] Disney World” type venue.

Kanye and Kim also gifted Museveni with a pair of Yeezy sneakers, which they both signed, according to BBC. In return, Museveni gifted the Wests with Ugandan names. Kanye received the name “Kanyesigye,” which means “I trust,” while Kim got the name “Kemigisha,” which means “the one with blessings from God.”

Despite what seemed like an amicable visit, some people were critical of the meeting considering Museveni’s horrible human rights record. He’s been in power for 32 years and has a long history of supporting harsh anti-LGBT laws and practices.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian visited Uganda and signed sneakers for President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power for 32 years. He recently jailed other politicians for opposing his rule. Several say they were beaten and tortured. pic.twitter.com/UaWZAOp7LN — AJ+ (@ajplus) October 15, 2018

"One of the most anti-LGBT countries in the world, and Kanye West gifts the ruler a pair of sneakers." https://t.co/mOlbce84NK — PinkNews (@PinkNews) October 15, 2018

Kanye & Kim visited Uganda & signed sneakers for President Yoweri Museveni, who's been in power for 32 yrs. He has beaten & tortured Ugandan singer-turned-politician Bobi Wine, beat LGBT activists & performed forced anal exams & accused of multiple human rights abuses. pic.twitter.com/j8oz7ePvN2 — THE CONNET (@THEAlleyeceeing) October 16, 2018

It's time the media mute @KimKardashian and @kanyewest like they did with Heidi & Spencer. She has a huge gay & lesbian following yet she & her ill-informed husband showed up at Ugandan prez's house grinnin like Cheshire cats. The man has history of hostility towards LGBT rights! — YaYa'sMa (@MsPhatBrain) October 15, 2018

I've gone from IDGAF about him to actively despising him. This dictator is one of the most hateful people to the #LGBTQ What a hateful man West has turned out to be.https://t.co/OQIWxpbZ2l — ojc (@ojcast) October 15, 2018

Kanye and Kim have yet to speak publicly about their visit, so it’s not clear if they knew about Museveni’s troubling history.

It seems there were things Museveni didn’t know about the Wests either. According to one source, he struggled to understand Kim Kardashian’s purpose in life. “They met with the President of Uganda and the president asked Kim why she had to leave early, she replied that she had to go back to work,” a source told People. “The president then asked what was her job and Kim, very politely, said that she had a TV show with sisters and family and they were all waiting for her return.”

Guess Keeping Up With The Kardashians isn’t on the Museveni’s watch list.