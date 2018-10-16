Kylie’nization: Are Wedding Bells Ringing For Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Next?

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Call Each Other “Hubby” And “Wifey”

Kylie Jenner has got the interwebs wondering whether she and Travis Scott may be walking down the aisle soon — or if perhaps they may have already tied the knot. On Monday, Kylie took to Instagram to share a video of a romantic gift from Stormi’s daddy, Travis Scott. The rapper had gifted is cosmetics queen boo thang with an elaborate arrangement of six vases overflowing with baby pink and white roses with piles of petals pooled around them.

“Just because flowers are the best kind,” Kylie captioned the video, adding, “Thank u hubby.”

Her use of the world “hubby,” of course, resulted in a few folks in the comments questioning whether she and the rapper had wed already:

“Hubby?? Married & we don’t know it yet ?!?!?” one person commented, while another noted Scott’s penchant for calling Kylie “wifey” both in his songs and in recent interviews: “He calls her wifey, I think they’re already married just saying.”

Travis is great with the gifts though riiiight? Y’all remember when he gave her that white vintage Rolls Royce for her 21st birthday in August? Or what about the $1.4 million Ferrari push present that she got for popping out Stormi in February?

Speaking of Stormi — the couple have also sparked rumors that they’ll have more babies soon. During a recent Snapchat Q&A, one fan asked Kylie if she was going to have another baby.

Kylie’s response was: “I want another baby but when is the question and I’m definitely not ready right this second. And I don’t know when I will be. But yeah when I do I would love to share more of that with you guys.”

“I have [been thinking about names] but I haven’t found anything that I love love,” Kylie added. But I definitely want another girl, hopefully, but I want her to have a feminine name.”

Kylie’s not really the most feminine name and neither is Stormi so this should be interesting.

Do you think Kylie and Travis are already married? They’re super young — especially her. Do you think their relationship will be the healthiest Kardashian/Jenner coupledom yet?