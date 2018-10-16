PETTY: Wife Reportedly Forced Husband To Get Her Name Tattooed Above His Junk As Payback For Cheating

Woman Allegedly Forced Husband To Get A Tattoo Of Her Name After Cheating

A South Carolina woman, who is already on trial for allegedly abducting her husband’s lover, reportedly forced her spouse to get her name tattooed above his crotch as payback for cheating on her.

A testimony in the kidnapping trial against Tammy Moorer revealed on Monday that the wife was overheard explaining the “punishment” to her 38-year-old husband, Sidney Moorer.

Tammy is being accused of conspiring to kidnap 20-year-old Heather Elvis, who mysteriously vanished in December 2013 from Myrtle Beach after having a sexual relationship with the defendant’s husband. After almost five years, the hostess still hasn’t been found and is presumed dead.

Prosecutors are alleging that Tammy became vindictive after discovering the affair back in October of 2013, especially when hearing rumors about the possibility that Elvis was pregnant with her husband’s child.

Jacob Melton, who was friends with one of the Moorers’ sons, testified on Monday that Sidney did indeed get Tammy’s name tattooed on his lower waist after she learned about the extramarital affair. According to Melton’s testimony, Tammy taunted her husband saying, “If you didn’t have that thing with that girl, this wouldn’t be happening.”

The trial entered its seventh day on Monday, and Elvis’ former employer also provided testimony for the case. Dennis Clark, a former manager at the Tilted Kilt — the bar where Sidney performed maintenance work and met Elvis — said Tammy demanded on the phone that the hostess be fired or her husband wouldn’t continue to do repairs.

“Tammy barged into the conversation and proceeded to tell me how Heather was causing problems for her family, spreading rumors that she was pregnant by her husband and [said] to fire her,” Clark told the court.

The defense team maintained on Monday that the evidence in the trial shows there was an affair, but beyond that, it doesn’t indicate that Tammy played any role in Elvis’ disappearance.

Both Tammy and Sidney have been charged in connection to Elvis’ case. The pair initially faced murder and kidnapping allegations in 2014, but two years later the murder charges were dropped.

Sidney was tried last year on the kidnapping charge, but the proceedings ended in a mistrial when the jurors couldn’t come to a unanimous decision. No future date has been set for his retrial.

Last year, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for obstruction of justice in the case.