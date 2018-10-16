Haunted House Employees Suspended After Allegedly Forcing Customers To Participate In Fake Rape Scenes

Akron Fright Fest Releases Statement On Employees’ Mock Rape Scene

Halloween is approaching and while many of us are into having some good ol’ PG-13 fun, some people take things way too far.

Kim Tam Park near Akron, Ohio is making headlines after employees allegedly staged a mock rape in a haunted house on the premises. Managing partners are reportedly looking into what went down and the Akron Fright Fest employees who worked in that specific area have been suspended. It sounds like an actor went off-script in a really weird way.

From News5Cleveland:

“There was a man in a mask standing over my boyfriend, my boyfriend was on the edge and he was being pushed down,” said Sarah Lelonek. “She comes over and yells, stop, what are you doing? That’s my boyfriend,” said Lelonek’s boyfriend Ryan Carr. “Not anymore, he’s mine now I’m going to rape him and then he started thrusting against me.”

According to the site, several people who went to the same fright fest chimed in on Facebook to agree that “they did have a mock rape scene in one of the houses.” Another Facebook user reportedly DM’ed, “They grabbed my ankles and shins and pulled my legs apart and was thrusting while telling me to scream papa.” The mock rape reportedly happened in a haunted house that required no waiver and was for all ages.

Now, managing partner Jeremy Caudill wants customers to know the rape scenario wasn’t something that was planned and it has no place in his establishment.

“Obviously, rape is a horrible act,” manager Jeremy Caudill said in a statement. “Even a mock rape scene has no place as part of any entertainment. And it has no place at our park.” “We are immediately employing additional security and adding monitoring systems in each of the haunted houses to have a safer environment for our customers and our staffers. We want to donate portions of our proceeds from the following two weekends to the Rape Crisis Center of Medina and Summit Counties. I will be getting in touch with leaders there to organize that donation.”

