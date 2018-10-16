Styles P And Dave East Break Down The Rules Of Rap Beef Following Drake’s Comments [Video]

Dave East And Styles P Talk Etiquette For Hip Hop Beef

The beef between Drake and Pusha T–which was really more of a problem between Drake and Kanye the whole time–has been all over the news once again since Drizzy appeared on LeBron’s series The Shop to dish on his side of the details.

While talking about his decision to not respond after Pusha’s haymaker of a diss track, Drake declared many things, including that the game of rap beef has some “rules” to it–and the Toronto Native didn’t think his longtime producer and friend 40 being called out for his illness was within the guidelines.

On Tuesday, Styles P And Dave East stopped by Hot 97 to clarify said these rules around hip-hop beef, and whether or not they really exist.

The short answer, according to P? Nope, there are no rules when it comes to diss tracks. He commented on Drake’s lane in hip hop saying, “Nah dog, you gotta stay up there…and you beautiful up there, we love you up there…but don’t come down here…”

Check out their appearance on E Bro In The Morning to hear the entirety of what Styles P and Dave East think about the etiquette surrounding rap beef, and how Drake handled his.