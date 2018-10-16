Combat Boots & Moon Glitter: Meet The Magical Melanin Meals Who Blessed Afropunk ATL 2018
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15
❯
❮
Magical Melanin Meals Of Afropunk 2018
Afropunk ATL came thru and delivered another delicious dose of melanin magic, chakra-aligning vibes and unapologetic self-expression that made this year’s culturally magnificent Carnival of Consciousness extra lit.
Hit the flip to meet the magical melanin queens who won Afropunk ATL.
Continue Slideshow
View this post on Instagram
Afropunk Day 2: Ghetto Fabulous 🌟 Earrings: @hoa_accessorybar • • • • #myhaircrush #4bhair #4chair #naturalhaircommunity #naturallyshesdope #twistout #teamnatural #teamnaturalhair #kinkycoily #weekendhair #blackgirlmagic👑 #queening #Respectmyhair #lowporosityhair #naturallyshesdope #SoFlo #respectmyhair #myhaircrush @myhaircrush #naturalhair #blackhair #Shanaenaturalhair #afropunkatl
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.