Break Ups: #BlackInkCHI’s Phor Confirms Split With Nikki After She Caught Him Creepin’

Phor Confirms Break Up With Nikki Nicole

If you’ve been wondering about how things have played out between “Black Ink Crew Chicago’s” Phor and Nikki off camera, look no further.

The couple has called it quits. Phor confirmed the split to an Instagram follower who noticed, like many, that beautifully stacked Nikki was absent from his page for the last few weeks and his life in general. Under the following photo, the fan wrote she felt like he and Nikki must’ve split and Phor responded to her, agreeing:

The comments read:

@x_bae_bea_x I defo feel like Him and Nikki have broken up and im heart broken