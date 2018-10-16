Break Ups: #BlackInkCHI’s Phor Confirms Split With Nikki After She Caught Him Creepin’
- By Bossip Staff
Phor Confirms Break Up With Nikki Nicole
If you’ve been wondering about how things have played out between “Black Ink Crew Chicago’s” Phor and Nikki off camera, look no further.
The couple has called it quits. Phor confirmed the split to an Instagram follower who noticed, like many, that beautifully stacked Nikki was absent from his page for the last few weeks and his life in general. Under the following photo, the fan wrote she felt like he and Nikki must’ve split and Phor responded to her, agreeing:
The comments read:
@x_bae_bea_x I defo feel like Him and Nikki have broken up and im heart broken
@phoreverim @x_bae_bea_x we r
Poor things! This breakup happened after Phor was caught sending nude sex videos to an unknown person. Nikki confronted Phor about it, and even showed a clip of him in the act on the season finale of #BlackInkCHI. Check it out if you missed it.
Do you think these two will work it out???
