EeeEeEeEbro In The Morning: Ella Mai Addresses Jacquees’s Song-Swiping Shenanigans, Denies Blocking Him On IG
By Bossip Staff
Ella Mai Addresses Jacquees Remixtroversy & Everything Else
Rising star Ella Mai FINALLY addressed the deliciously messy Jacquees “Trip” remix controversy and those pesky rumors that she BLOCKED him on Instagram in a pipin’ hot interview on Ebro in the Morning that’s definitely worth the view.
Peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over Ella Mai’s revealing Ebro interview on the flip.
