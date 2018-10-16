EeeEeEeEbro In The Morning: Ella Mai Addresses Jacquees’s Song-Swiping Shenanigans, Denies Blocking Him On IG

- By Bossip Staff
Ella Mai Addresses Jacquees Remixtroversy & Everything Else

Rising star Ella Mai FINALLY addressed the deliciously messy Jacquees “Trip” remix controversy and those pesky rumors that she BLOCKED him on Instagram in a pipin’ hot interview on Ebro in the Morning that’s definitely worth the view.

Peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over Ella Mai’s revealing Ebro interview on the flip.

Feature photo: Hot97.com

