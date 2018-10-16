F Yo Pageant: Black Mrs. America Contestants Say CEO/President David Marmel Is Racist As Hell

Mrs. America Contestants Say Pageant CEO David Marmel Is Racist

Several Black women who competed in the Mrs. America (not “Miss”, different gig) pageant this year are charging the CEO/President David Marmel with making racist remarks including blaming Ebony Magazine for his frequent use of the n-word.

According to CNN, three of these women, Kimberly Phillips, 2018 Delaware state titleholder, Missouri’s Brandy Palacios and 2018 New Jersey titleholder Crissy Timpson have hired lawyer Gloria Allred to represent them in their plea for a public apology, not a lawsuit.

“At that point, Mr. Marmel asked if he could be frank with us,” Phillips said. He launched into a story about a black man he knew who grew up in the projects and chose school over drugs and gangs, and went on to become Marmel’s friend and attorney, Phillips said. “He (Marmel) then said that it is not the 1960s anymore and black people can’t rely on the government for assistance. He also stated that all black women need to stop having babies — with four baby daddies — and all black men are in jail because they need to stop selling drugs and killing each other,” Phillips said.

Marmel, in cliche fashion, claims that his comments were “taken out of context”. However, he was witnessed making other remarks that make it pretty clear how he feels about Black folks.

Kimberly Phillips recounts this part of Marmel’s racist azz conversation:

Marmell also bragged about his work in the Black community, but cited Ebony magazine as “the most racist place he ever worked” because everyone there was using the n-word. Somehow Black people using the n-word makes them racist according to white azz Marmel. He says he even started using the n-word “because they were brothers”. Why didn’t anyone at Ebony slap fire out of Marmel? But we digress…

Bottom line is, these women want to make sure that Marmel is never allowed to speak to other Mrs. America contestants like this ever again. We can only hope that he’s removed from his position by someone who has the moral compass to give a damn.