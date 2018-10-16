Power Moves: 50 Cent Comes Out Victorious Following Dismissal Of $3 Million Defamation Lawsuit

$3 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against 50 Cent Gets Dismissed

Over the past couple of months, 50 Cent has been involved in an interesting legal battle with online hip-hop magazine, HipHopDX. The two parties settled the first half of their legal drama when the rapper accepted a $20,000 payment after he sued them for using his picture with permission. Now, 50 and the website have officially settled the defamation part of their case, and according to reports from The Blast, Fif has come on top yet again. Why? Because DX’s parent company, Cheri Media, has completely dismissed their suit against the rapper.

This all started when 50 Cent initially sued HipHopDX for using his picture, which then ended up prompting the website to fire back and countersue on defamation claims. Within the suit, they said that Fif ruined their reputation by dubbing them “fake news” after they wrote an article doubting that he actually landed a $1M deal with Bellator for “Get The Strap,” which later proved to be true.

During the legal battle, the rapper claimed that the website was threatening his freedom of speech and called the suit “an affront to the fundamental protections to free speech by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.”

He also added that as the defamation case continues, it will “open a floodgate of defamation suits by news organizations against the very subjects of their news reports for simply criticizing or refuting the reports as ‘fake news.’

And ultimately, after months of back-and-forth, HipHopDX ended up dropping the lawsuit against him.

50 Cent’s $1 Million deal with Bellator for “Get The Strap” was confirmed back in late September. For the impending partnership, the rapper signed a partnership and licensing deal which includes clothing with Fif’s slogan across it.

It looks like once again, 50 was proved to be the most powerful in this situation.