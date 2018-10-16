Oh, Really? Watch Raven-Symoné Claim Her Blackity-Black Pride Despite Looong History Of Anti-Black Comments [Video]

Full interview: @ravensymone joins #AM2DM to talk the #RavensHome musical episode, her thoughts on race, and more pic.twitter.com/TcruJUayaE — AM to DM by BuzzFeed News (@AM2DM) October 11, 2018

The ‘Raven’s Home’ Star Clarifies Controversial Statements

Raven-Symoné has managed to not get dragged for a while ever since she left The View back in 2016.

During her run on the talk show, it seemed Raven was called out every other week for comments she made supporting the police during instances of brutality, as well as her opinions on hiring people with “unique” names.

But now, it seems Raven is taking her past controversies as a lesson learned. She went on BuzzFeed News’ AM to DM show and clarified past statements, including one where she said she doesn’t identify as African-American.

“I didn’t say I wasn’t Black,” the 32-year-old said. “I know I’m Black. There’s just a difference. There are many African-Americans, especially in 2018, that come over from Africa…that’s how I look at that title. There are a lot of Black Americans here who have been here longer than the Americans that are a different color.”

You can watch Raven explain herself more in the clip above starting at the 3:47 mark.