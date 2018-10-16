Surgical Snipping Complete! Healed & Healthy K. Michelle Flaunts Her Silicone Free Fatty

For your viewing pleasure…

K. Michelle Shows Off Her Post-Surgery Booty

She’s finally free! K. Michelle’s all natural and fully healed after having the illegal silicone injected into her baaaawdy removed.

As previously reported the singer/”Love & Hip Hop” star had surgery to remove her butt injections back in January and has had several more procedures including reconstructive surgery and a butt lift.

Now she’s healed and letting fans take a good gander at her God-given cakes that look great!

“Say what now? #allme #nowwhat #siliconefree,” she captioned what she calls a “hood bathroom pic.”

She also shared another photo proclaiming that she “likes herself now” and no one can “take that from her again.”

Good for K!

Based on her photos Kimberly clearly already had cakes and could’ve skipped out on surgery altogether. We’re glad she’s embracing her natural bawdy and is healthy.

