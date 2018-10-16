Messy Divorces: Jeannie Mai Says She Regrets Marrying Her Ex-Hubby—But Did He Dirty Dog In Their Marriage?!

Jeannie Mai Speaks On Divorce On “The Real”

Jeannie Mai had a public breakdown today over ending her marriage. If you’ve been keeping up with the “The Real” co-host then you know she announced her divorce from her husband Freddy Harteis in October and admitted that her not wanting children played a part in their split.

Now as divorce negotiations continue, Jeannie’s speaking out further on Freddie and tearfully admitting that she regrets their 10-year marriage in the first place.

“Knowing what I know now about who I married, I wouldn’t have married him,” said Jeannie today, October 16 on “The Real.” “I loved him all the way even past the divorce. Then when someone shows you who they really are…[…] “When somebody shows you who they are, believe them,” she added. “You do see red flags. It’s so much easier to make excuses for the bad circumstance or the situation. At the end of the day your intuition, your gut will always be there to move you.

Jeannie’s clearly going through it but we applaud her being brave and speaking out. If you’re wondering what’s been going on during divorce negotiations, it could be financial. On “The Breakfast Club” last week, Jeannie admitted that getting a divorce “f***g sucks” and added this bit about money;

“You wake up with a rock in your heart and you feel like you can’t really make it through the day because it’s just so heavy,” said the talk show host. “Especially when finances get involved. Especially when people change.”

She also added that social media might’ve played a part in her ex-husband’s recent antics.

“This is where you learn how things change,” Jeannie continued. “People say money changes people. So does ego and so does social media. And so does the press. I think that all of that mixed in between — you really gotta keep yourself grounded.

That’s not all, however, Jeannie also gave an interesting answer when asked if she thinks her husband was unfaithful in their matrimony.

