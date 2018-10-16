So Sad: 10% Of NYC Public School Kids Are Reportedly Homeless — Blame Gentrification?

Homelessness In NYC Public Schools Are Reportedly At A High

A The New York Times report is shining a light on the realities of 10% of all public school kids, they’re homeless.

NYT says one out of every 10 students lived in temporary housing during the last school year. That means about one out of every 10 students in New York City will sleep in a homeless shelter or in the homes of relatives. That’s the highest rate of homeless students the city has ever seen. This is sad because homeless students tend to struggle academically: Reportedly, in the 2015-16 school year, just 12 percent of students living in shelters passed the state math exam, and 15 percent passed English.

New York City has one of the highest populations of homeless students of any big city in America. About 5 percent of students in Chicago’s public schools were homeless last year, and just above 3 percent of Los Angeles’ students were homeless in 2016. There are about 1.1 million children in the city’s public schools in total.

That means over 100,000 kids have no real homes to call their own. They said close to 38,000 homeless students lived in a shelter last year, down slightly from the previous year; the rest stayed with relatives while their families looked for permanent housing. Staggering, but who is the blame?

The rent in NYC is HIGH and nearly impossible for someone making a median wage because of gentrification. NYC is supposed to be a “philanthropic” city, and NO ONE (wealthy) is offering to help keep these kids in healthy, consistent living conditions.

Any solutions? Thoughts?