Dammit, Enough! Buffalo Wild Wings Introduces Pumpkin-Spiced Chicken And We’re Apoplectic

Buffalo Wild Wings Introduces Pumpkin Spice Flavored Wings

Is NOTHING sacred in this world anymore?!?!

For years we have enjoyed dozens of savory flavor profiles attached to the iconic chicken wing, but we now live in a time when things that were once considered immovable conventions of society are being challenged by the mayonnaise-based forces of evil.

According to WBTV, Buffalo Wild Wings is introducing a new flavor into their normally palette-pleasing assortment of sauces, BBQ Pumpkin Ale.

That’s right. Pumpkin-spiced chicken wings for a “taste of the season”. Tastes like the person who came up with this idea isn’t seasoned enough and should be added to the terrorist watch list immediately. It’s a matter of national security.

Let us know if you think this sounds delicious so we can figure out how to have you banned for this site.