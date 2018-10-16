Boston Celtics Point Guard Terry Rozier Shows Off All Of His Tattoos With GQ [Video]

Terry Rozier Breaks Down His Most Important Tattoos

NBA star Terry Rozier is the point guard for The Boston Celtics, and he also happens to be the most tatted player on the team.

He sat down with GQ to breaks down his ink, including his newest and most painful tattoos to date. Peep the video below as he takes us on a tattoo tour through all of the ink on his arms, chest, and even the back of his head.