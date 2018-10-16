Poor Thang: Tamera Mowry-Housley Boo Hoos — Says She Was Bullied For “Being NICE”
- By Bossip Staff
Tamera Talks Learning To Accept Her ‘Old Soul’, Despite Bullying
Tears were flowing like a period on “The Real Today”. In this clip, Tamera talks about what she would tell her self now after she went through some self-doubt. Tamera claims to have questioned her “goodness” because of doubters, but she now has learned a hard lesson…
” I was an old soul ever since I was like 8. I received Christ in my life at 8. Growing up I was picked on a lot, you guys. People would say “you think you better than me.”
Can you relate to Tamera here?
