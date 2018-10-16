Mississippi Officers Enter Man’s Apartment Without Permission, Orders Him To Stop Filming Them [Video]

Cardravious Crump hosted a Halloween party at his moms house in Tate County, Mississippi on Sunday, and felt that all was well — until two deputy officers came into the apartment unannounced just an hour after the soiree was over.

Crump and his mom discovered the policemen roaming around their kitchen — and when they asked what the issue was, the cops mentioned underage drinking, even though the party had already ended. Cardravious’ mother told reporters,

“I asked him nicely to step out. I said, ‘Well then, I can talk to you, but can you step outside? [They refused] so I cursed him out. I was like, ‘You gonna get the [expletive] out my house ’cause I did not tell you to come in here.”

Crump took out his phone during the altercation and cops responded,

“You can turn that off. You can turn that off. You’re gonna turn that off, get that out of my face. I just told you to turn it off. I’m not gonna tell you again.”

Cardravious told reports that he didn’t know what the cop was reaching for when he reached around his side, which is why he started recording. Even Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance said the deputy was wrong to ask Crump to turn off the camera.

Luckily no one was hurt or arrested.