Rest In Peace: Bunny Ranch Owner Dennis Hof Dead At 72

Dennis Hof, Bunny Ranch Owner, Dead At 72

Dennis Hof and his world famous Bunny Ranch in Nevada became a major part of the American pop sex culture and now part of that culture has died.

According to TMZ, Hof was pronounced dead at his renowned house-of-ill-repute after emergency crews received a 911 call around 11AM this morning. Hof had been found unresponsive and was unable to be revived, no foul play is suspected.

Hof’s birthday was just two days ago on October 14 and he spent it celebrating with Flavor Flav, Ron Jeremy, the LA Lakers’ Jhonny Buss and a performance by Afroman of all people.

Obviously, part of Hof’s legacy is Lamar Odom’s infamous overdose but that didn’t stop him from mastering publicity. Hof was in the midst of running for state assembly in Nevada and had recently won the Republican primary.

Hof used to say “There’s no business like ho business”, not sure how that will play at the pearly gates, bug Godspeed.