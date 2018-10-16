New Series Alert: BET’s Hustle In Brooklyn comes to Chicago

Last night, BET Networks brought a Brooklyn experience to Chicago to celebrate the premiere of their new reality series, “Hustle In Brooklyn.” The theme of the event was truly felt by guests as BET activated the space to include scenes reminiscent of a Brooklyn neighborhood including a brownstone stoop, bodega with Hustle In Brooklyn magazines of each cast member, street lights and signs, newspaper stands and even distributing New York City metro cards with the Hustle In Brooklyn logo.

Cast members Santos, Eva and Azia spoke to the crowd about their excitement for the show, their individual hustles and what makes Brooklyn such a remarkable place. Attendees experienced a memorable night complete with Brooklyn décor, specialty cocktails named Notorious and Nutcracker, hors d’oeuvres including mini Juniors cheesecakes, and music provided by Vic Lloyd. Eva, an aspiring New York-based comedienne, also entertained with a hilarious comedy set much to everyone’s delight.

Created and produced by Entertainment One and Creature Films, “Hustle In Brooklyn” follows a group of young and driven millennials, and tracks how their lives intersect in the pursuit of personal and professional success. This 9-episode one-hour reality series is a coming of age aspirational story set in one of NYC’s most iconic boroughs.

“Hustle In Brooklyn” premieres tonight, Tuesday, October 16, at 10/9c pmon BET, immediately following the 2018 Hip Hop Awards. Check out more photos below!