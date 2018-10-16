Everything Is Love: Lala And Carmelo Anthony Are Officially Back On And Poppin’ Following Year Long Separation

La La And Carmelo Anthony Have Makeout Session At Friend’s Event

We’ve been rooting for La La and Carmelo Anthony to reconcile and it appears that our wishes have finally come true!

The couple was spotted making out at a NY launch event for the grooming line Lumiere de Vie Hommes aboard the superyacht Utopia IV Saturday. and La La later confirmed that the couple are working it out after previously separating in April 2017.

“We’re good. I mean, we’ve been together for a really long time so we’re figuring out how to make it work for what is best for [our 11-year-old son] Kiyan and what is best for us,” La La, 39, told PEOPLE exclusively. “We’re having fun! I have my husband here, my friends here, it’s a really exciting time,” said the star, who attended the event with Carmelo, 34, and the couple’s son.

According to the outlet, La La and Carmelo were photographed together and were openly making out. Reportedly, La La sat down on Carmelo’s lap at one point and the two began making out as Beyoncé’s “Love On Top” played in the background.

Hmmmm do you think they might have another baby?

The Anthonys remained in close reach throughout the event while mingling with other guests. Other attendees at the event included Jamie Foxx, Jonathan Cheban and Adrienne Bailon. The couple’s son Kiyan was also with them at the event.