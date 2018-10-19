HBCUHomecoming These Devastating Divas Of Delta Sigma Theta Celebrated Their Deltaversary With A Special Message

#HBCUHomecoming Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Delta Rho Chapter

Some devastating ladies of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. recently celebrated their HBCU homecoming and made a statement. The 39 Revolutionaries of Crimson Fortitude of the Delta Rho chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. recently paid homage to their founders and the Black Panther party in celebration of their 10-year Deltaversary.

According to the ladies who spoke with Bossip, they wanted to acknowledge black excellence while also paying homage to the greats of the past who sacrificed to afford them the opportunity to express themselves freely. Not only that, it was especially important for them to memorialize the innocent lives lost to racial injustice. Those highlighted were Philando Castile, Trayvon Martin and Eric Garner.

The ladies of Delta Rho chapter hail from Georgia’s Albany State University and the city of Albany is still recovering from EXTENSIVE damage from Hurricane Michael. Their hope is that the photos will help push the #givebacktoASUchallenge that’s currently collecting goods, services, and water for those in need.

Kudos to these ladies for highlighting homecoming as more than just nostalgic times on the yard. We love to see HBCU alumni celebrate their #HBCUHomecomings in unique and creative ways. You can submit to Tips@Bossip.com if you’d like to be featured next!

See more of the Delta Rho divas on the flip!