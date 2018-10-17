Scarface Accuses Baby Mama Of Using Child Support Suit To Ruin His Career (Exclusive)

Lisa Ann Varner Sued Scarface For Failing To Support Their Daughter

Houston rap veteran Scarface has come out swinging in his child support case involving his little girl.

But instead of fighting Lisa Ann Varner’s suit that he has repeatedly failed to support his eight-year-old daughter, the artist has countersued her over his claims that she is using the case to try to sabotage his music career, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

The “On My Block” rapper accused Varner of mounting a campaign to “harass, embarrass and annoy” him, mess up his relationship with their daughter and flush his career down the drain.

“These types of allegations and leaked media posts gravely affect and tarnish my public image and severely interfere with my career,” Scarface said in an affidavit obtained by BOSSIP. “I am currently not working, but am looking for work. This type of behavior precludes me from achieving gainful employment.”

Varner sued Scarface earlier this year, alleging he is more than $6,000 behind on his $150 a month child support and $30 a month for medical expenses.

Scarface wants a restraining order against Varner that bars her and her family from speaking about the case. He also wants her to pay his lawyer fees and other monetary relief.

Varner hasn’t yet responded, and a judge hasn’t yet ruled on the case.

The pair are scheduled to appear later this month in court to head to trial over the child support arrears.

Scarface’s lawyer declined to comment on his client’s case or how he plans to address Varner’s child support case. Varner also declined to comment.