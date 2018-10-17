Cardi Twerks, Struggle Raps And Shade, Oh My: The Pettiest Tweets From The BET Hip-Hop Awards

- By Bossip Staff
MIAMI BEACH, FL – OCTOBER 04: Cardi B performs on stage at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at LIV nightclub at Fontainebleau Miami on October 4, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for BET)

The Pettiest BET Reactions

The BET Hip-Hop Awards dropped last night and there was so much to talk about. Lil Wayne got a lifetime achievement award. Vic Mensa dissed the dead rapper XXXtentacion in a freestyle. Cardi B clapped her rapper cakes on stage. Busta Rhymes stood up. Comedy was abound.

As always, people were locked in with the memes and jokes all night.

Peep the pure comedy. Take a look and enjoy! Thank you BET for all the jokes…

