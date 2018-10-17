Meek Mill Wins $50,000 From 76ers Owner Michael Rubin After Sinking Over The Shoulder Half-Court Shot [Video]

Here’s a look at what happens when rich folks have a “friendly little bet.”

Meek Mill spent part of his Tuesday afternoon chilling with 76ers owner Michael Rubin — a close colleague who according to TMZ was a big ally for Meek during his stint in prison and the subsequent back and forth surrounding his release.

The two decided to put $50k on the line to see whether or not Meek could sink a half-court shot behind his back on what appears to be one of the practice courts for the 76ers.

Needless to say…Meek is $50k richer this evening.

Judy Eddy/WENN.com/TMZ