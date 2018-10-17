Wait, Where’s Cassie? Did Diddy Move On From His Forever Bae To Date THIS 26-Year-Old Slimmy Trimmy Snack?

- By Bossip Staff
LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 21: Cassie, Sean Combs, P. Diddy arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” at Writers Guild of America, West on June 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Is Diddy Dating Someone Else?

Well, we didn’t see this coming. The internet is abuzz over the rumored split between Diddy and his forever girlfriend Cassie. Apparently, the couple has split…again…and Diddy is reportedly moving on with a 26-year-old model named Jocelyn Chew.

The clues are all there, folks. Diddy follows her. Cassie isn’t following Diddy on social anymore. What more do you need?

Of course, these are all rumors until we get confirmation, but the two seem to go through these shifts from time to time. They split, Diddy does his single thing then they get back together.

So is this true? No one knows for sure, but here is the alleged bae he’s wit according to LoveBScott.

View this post on Instagram

Good morning 😃☀️

A post shared by JOCELYN CHEW (@jocelyn) on

And, well, we can say that she is definitely fine as hell. Take a look…

View this post on Instagram

⚡️💥

A post shared by JOCELYN CHEW (@jocelyn) on

View this post on Instagram

💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 #rockytakescoop

A post shared by JOCELYN CHEW (@jocelyn) on

View this post on Instagram

Little butter pecan, she got a tan.

A post shared by JOCELYN CHEW (@jocelyn) on

View this post on Instagram

The city that never sleeps… 🗽

A post shared by JOCELYN CHEW (@jocelyn) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Another one bites the dust… #BurningMan

    A post shared by JOCELYN CHEW (@jocelyn) on

    View this post on Instagram

    93 ‘Til Infinity

    A post shared by JOCELYN CHEW (@jocelyn) on

    View this post on Instagram

    👋✌️

    A post shared by JOCELYN CHEW (@jocelyn) on

    View this post on Instagram

    buenas tardes 🇪🇸

    A post shared by JOCELYN CHEW (@jocelyn) on

