The Joe Budden Podcast: Pusha T Reveals How He Found Out About Drake’s Seed And It Wasn’t Kanye West

Pusha T Reveals How He Got Info About Drake On The Joe Budden Podcast

Pusha T(ea) appeared on The Joe Budden Podcast to set the record straight on the things that Drake was saying on The Shop with LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

Let Push tell it, Kanye wasn’t the “Deepthroat” who gave him the drop on Drake’s semi-denied seed, but someone much closer to him…

Yikes.

But before we get to that, here’s what Push had to say about Drake’s appearance on LeBron’s show:

“I f*** with the show, show’s a cool show, whatever the case may be. Great to see LeBron be opinionated (Joe: And curse) and curse. With that being said, with that being said, Maverick ruined the whole show for me. It wasn’t authentic to me. The way he would alley-oop those questions to Drake were like, nuts. It was nuts. Then on top of that it was very biased and you didn’t even try to camouflage the biasness. It’s ok. I just thought it was crazy. I don’t see how you could chime in so much and never mention “2 Birds, 1 Stone”, Cudi’s mental health issues, mentioning my wife, I don’t see how you could breeze or not say anything about any of those things. And then only speak about me wishing death on nobody, not that I care. Not that I care, let’s be clear (Joe: this guy’s heartless). Yeah. Very. My face is upside down. Now, with that being the case, ya know, I sit back and I think about it and I don’t like how the narrative has changed and not for nothing, it’s not true and I’m gonna be fair.

I’ma be fair in saying that it may make sense in Drake’s mind that “Oh, Ye told Push about my son and my situation, I was in Wyoming blahzay, blahzay, blah. Right? It’s wrong. Didn’t happen like that, never happened.

