Melania Trump Calls For Boycott Of T.I. After His Contemptuous Simulated Coitus Session With A First Lady Lookalike

Melania Trump’s Office Blasts TI For Parody Video

Looks like Melania Trump didn’t appreciate TI’s little parody video from last week all that much…

If you’ll recall, shortly after Kanye’s coontastic voyage to the Oval Office and TI reading him for eloquent filth…Tip released his own little ode to the current administration. His came in the form of a 1-minute clip of him getting a Magic City-approved table dance from a fake FLOTUS while Donny was out to Mar A Lago or another redneck rally:

Well, unsurprisingly, Miss “most bullied in the world” sicced a rep from her office on the matter. Director of Communications for the FLOTUS Stephanie Grisham put on her cape and swooped in to call for a boycott of T.I.

Do you think she or anyone who’s in Trump’s corner even has the slightest idea what Tip even has going on out here to boycott in the first place? Either way, she continued her condemnation of the rapper with a statement to CNN:

“Like it or not, she is the first lady and this is the White House. It’s disrespectful and disgusting to portray her this way simply because of politics. These kinds of vulgar attacks only further the divisiveness and bias in our country — it needs to stop.”

Meanwhile, her hubby continues to hop up on a podium and mock female journalists to their faces, make light of serious sexual assault allegations, make fun of the disabled, and call his former sexual partners out of their name, among other “vulgar attacks.” But we digress…

Either way, we saw Kathy Griffin’s career go down after her own little joke with the White House crew…hopefully TI will walk away from this without the whole government jumping down his throat over it.

What do you think?

Images via WENN/Prince Williams/Wireimage/Marcus Ingram/WireImage/SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images