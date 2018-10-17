Congrats! It’s A… LeToya Luckett Adorably Reveals The Gender Of Her Child With Hubby Tommicus Walker

LeToya Luckett Reveals Gender Of Her Baby

Letoya Luckett and her hubby Tommicus Walker are expecting a baby girl!

The couple apparently decided to forego a grand gender reveal stunt, and instead, the glowing mama-to-be let the beans spill with a simple series of posts to her Instagram account — each of which either outright called the baby “she,” listed a prayer for her daughter, and one even flat out featured pink balloons and featured the hashtag #IssaGurl.

Adorable, right?

Aww, LeToya seems to be over the moon about her baby girl on the way. Any guesses for names at this point?

