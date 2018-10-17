Congrats! It’s A… LeToya Luckett Adorably Reveals The Gender Of Her Child With Hubby Tommicus Walker
LeToya Luckett Reveals Gender Of Her Baby
Letoya Luckett and her hubby Tommicus Walker are expecting a baby girl!
The couple apparently decided to forego a grand gender reveal stunt, and instead, the glowing mama-to-be let the beans spill with a simple series of posts to her Instagram account — each of which either outright called the baby “she,” listed a prayer for her daughter, and one even flat out featured pink balloons and featured the hashtag #IssaGurl.
Adorable, right?
View this post on Instagram
Dear God, I pray for my daughter to see the beauty in this world and the goodness in people. Show her how to raise her head in confidence, yet lower it with humility before You. Help her to be a life long learner. May she always gain knowledge, grow in understanding, and find wisdom. Please God, help her to close her eyes in restful slumber and open them in appreciation of Your glorious morning light. Amen 🎀🌸💞 Pics by || @sterlingpics Makeup by || @drodbeauty Hair by || @iamdemidixon Styled by || @tamalaclarice
Aww, LeToya seems to be over the moon about her baby girl on the way. Any guesses for names at this point?
Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Paras Griffin/Getty Images
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.