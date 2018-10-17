Um…Whaaa!? A$AP Rocky Says He Had His First Orgy At 13-Years-Old

The Braided Bragger Recounts The Details

It seems A$AP Rocky has become an orgy aficionado and according to him, he started getting down at gatherings veeery young.

Rocky recently did an interview with Esquire, and he dished the intense details about his sex life. He revealed that he often throws group sex events at his Beverly Hills home (which is decorated “in the style of Tim Burton and Wes Anderson”). All the crowded pleasure happens on a fancy schmancy custom-designed “gigantic” bed that cost around $100,000 to make. Clearly Rocky has a strong investment in his sex life.

“The women that I’m around are into that free-spirited sh** like me,” he told Esquire. “And why not? Let’s smoke some good weed in the teepee and have a fun time!”

Apparently, Rocky has had a lot of practice and it’s not like the 30-year-old just started getting his feet wet once he got big. According to Rocky, he was barely a teenager when he started getting down with multiple people:

“My first orgy was when I was in seventh grade,” he said. “Thirteen years old. Yeah, I was at Booker T Washington [High School] in New York City. My dad had went to jail for drugs, so my mom moved us to a homeless shelter on 104th and Broadway. Our school was like three blocks away, and they used to let us out for lunch, for 45 minutes. The first time was in this apartment building. We took the elevator to the roof, and everybody put their coats on the ground. There were like five girls and 10 guys, and we all just took turns.”

Uuuum okay.

Despite the questionable details, Rocky didn’t seem to be concerned about the experience. The only thing he was worried about was the size of his peen.

“Hopefully you didn’t have a little dick because they’re going to tease you,” he said. “At that time, I wasn’t the biggest guy, but come on, cut me some slack, I was in the seventh grade! Fu**ing bullies!”