Jesus Take The Wheel: Uber Driver Reportedly Gropes Sleeping Passenger & Charges $1,047 For Ride

The Man Faces Life In Prison For Kidnapping

Unfortunately, another horrible incident took place due to a gross Uber driver, according to New York Post.

Federal court papers filed in White Plains, New York say an Uber driver kidnapped and groped a sleeping passenger in the back of his cab right before kicking her out on a highway in Connecticut. On top of all this, he allegedly charged her more than $1,000 for a trip to Massachusetts she never took.

The unnamed woman called her ride around 11:30 p.m. on February 21 from New York City so she could take a trip home to White Plains. She was picked up by Harbir Parmar, 24, from Howard Beach, Queens, according to the court papers.

While the passenger was resting in the back, the Uber driver pulled over and the victim woke up “with his hand under her shirt touching the top of her breast,” say the documents.

Parmar then returned to his driver’s seat and resumed the ride, but the woman realized she had no clue where they were driving.

She told Parmar to take her home and then later demanded that she be taken to a police station. Parmar instead kicked her out of his ride on the side of I-95 in Branford, Conn. The victim was about 60 miles away from her home, the prosecutors say.

The woman had to tread to a convenience store to call herself another cab. She didn’t make it home until after 3:30 a.m., the court papers say. To make things worse, she also realized that she was charged $1,047 for a ride to Boston that never happened.

Parmar now faces up to life in prison for the alleged kidnapping. According to the federal complaint, he’s overcharged customers for false destinations 11 times and filed $3,600 in false cleaning fees.

“No one — man or woman — should fear such an attack when they simply hire a car service,” Manhattan US attorney Geoffrey Berman said.

Parmar showed up in White Plains federal court on Tuesday for charges of kidnapping and wire fraud. His lawyer has yet to comment on the court session.