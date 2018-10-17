“Legends Never Die”: Anderson .Paak Honors Mac Miller At The BET Hip Hop Awards [Video]

Anderson .Paak Pays Tribute To His Late Friend Mac Miller

Anderson .Paak got on stage at the 2018 BET Hip-Hop Awards, which aired on Tuesday night, to speak on his late friend and collaborator Mac Miller’s status as a “legend” in music.

The California native spoke passionately, saying that the late rapper “did more in 26 years than some of y’all could do in three lifetimes.” He later closed out the tribute with a shout-out of Mac’s arts education-funding foundation, The Mac Miller Circle Fund.

Check out the entire, very touching tribute below.