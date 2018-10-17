Post & Delete: Erica Mena Addresses Alleged Domestic Dispute With Cliff Dixon…Calling His Ex A “Little Girl”

Erica Mena Addresses Recent Arrest On Instagram Then Deletes It

Previously we reported that Erica Mena was popped over weed possession after cops were called to her house for a domestic dispute complaint with boyfriend Cliff Dixon. Cliff was also arrested on charges for trespassing. Witnesses stay he was implicated in “kicking a door down” in their shared Georgia home and neighbors heard them out-of-control fighting.

Welp, Erica is out of jail, and seemingly ready to speak on stuff, including his ex-gf? The 30-year-old mother posted up a lengthy statement addressing the situation. It gets messy towards the end.

I honestly appreciate all the love and all support from those who care about my wellbeing. At this time I have all of my family and friends by my side –Although it’s no longer a private situation – all I’m asking for is for the media to stop fabricating lies just to make a story more interesting. I would also like any females from his past to stop trying to involve themselves by making up lies and trying to be contacted by me. The last thing I want is to talk to a little girl about her past involvement with anyone. With that being said – I’m absolutely going to get through this. God makes no mistakes, Love Mena.

This statement went down faster than it went up, but not before screenshots were captured. Erica did, however, keep up this tweet about self-love.

"No one is coming to rescue you from yourself: your inner demons, your lack of confidence, your dissatisfaction with yourself and your life. Only self-love and good decisions will rescue you." ❤️🙌🏽 Hello Monday!!!! — Erica Mena (@iamErica_Mena) October 15, 2018

Interesting fun fact: Cliff Dixon previously dated India Love.

Maybe they will be working it out?