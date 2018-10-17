Almost Twirl Time! Kenya Moore Makes $5K Baby Registry, Shares Ultrasound Photo Of Baby Daly

Kenya Moore Sends Out Baby Registry, Posts Ultrasound

It’s almost time to twirl for Kenya Moore! The 47-year-old pregnant former RHOA star is almost ready to give birth and she’s planning her baby shower.

According to RadarOnline who got the drop on Kenya and her hubby Marc Daily’s registry, she’s asking for some pretty pricey gifts. Included are 73 items totaling $4,791 including a $929 UPPAbaby ‘Vista stroller’ and a $499 Doona infant car seat/stroller with latch base.

Ms. Moore’s also been sure to slide in some knowledge to her friends and family in a semi-shady message on her InstaStory about still expecting baby shower presents—even if the guest cant’attend.

“#Etiquette101 if you cannot attend a monumental life changing event in a friend’s life, it’s nice to send a gift anyway. (Weddings, graduations, baby showers),” wrote Kenya. “Or it’s about class? It’s not about a dollar amount it’s to show you care the same way the person cared to invite you to share a moment in their life.”

She’s not wrong, it’s common etiquette to send a baby shower gift even if you can’t attend.

Right?

Wouldn’t it have been great to see Kenya’s baby shower on the upcoming season of RHOA??? Maybe some other network will pick her up—there are rumors that she could be filming a baby special but who knows if that’s feasible contractually.

Kenya’s also sharing another 3D ultrasound of her baby to be.

Hit the flip to see it.