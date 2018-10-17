A Lil Positivity: Jussie Smollett Surprises 6-Year Old Double Amputee With Handicap Accessible Van

Jussie Smollett Surprises 6-Year-Old And His Family In A Major Way

Jussie Smollett is giving back in a huge way, and he just gave the family of a 6-year-old boy with two prosthetic legs the gift of a lifetime.

The Empire star surprised a young by the name of Kayden Kinckle — who was born with a birth defect called omphalocele — and his family with a new handicap-accessible van, which will help to make life just a little bit easier, travel-wise.

“It’s gonna be just like a chariot for the Pharaoh,” Jussie said to the family as the ramp rolled out for their new vehicle. His mom Nikki said that she was just so overwhelmed that she cried when she first saw the new van.

“The school district forgot about Kayden needing a bus with a lift, so I had to take him to school (late for work) and nobody in the administrative office cared,” Kayden’s mother shared. “If I didn’t have a car he would of missed the 1st week of school. I’m thankful for Jussie because he saw the disappointment on Kayden’s face and he cared enough to make sure if no bus shows up Kayden can still ride to school safely.”

This thoughtful gift comes just in time since Kayden, who’s a double amputee, will get getting new legs soon. His condition causes internal organs to remain outside the body, and was born with his legs deformed in utero. He underwent two abdominal surgeries, and at 2 years old, his left leg and right foot had to be amputated.

As reported by TMZ, Kayden and Jussie have a history together; he brought Kayden with him to the NBA Awards last year and he helped promote Kayden’s mom’s book, “Stepping Out on Faith: The Kayden Kinckle Story. A Mother’s Journey.”