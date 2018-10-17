YouTubeBlack FanFest Returns To Howard’s World-Famous Homecoming With All-Star Lineup

#YouTubeBlack FanFest Returns To Howard U.

YouTube and Howard University are back at it again with the 2nd Annual #YouTubeBlack FanFest that brings together eFamous YouTube creators, emerging artists and the HU community for a dazzling night of exclusive performances, crowd-pleasing collabs and exciting meet-and-greets on Howard University’s campus.

“We are excited to welcome #YouTubeBlack FanFest back to Howard University,” said President Wayne A.I. Frederick. “Homecoming is the perfect time to showcase this energetic lineup of performances for our students, alumni, friends and family.”

Jhené Aiko is set to headline this year’s eStar-studded show hosted by famed comedy group Dormtainment with appearances from Khadi Don, KevOnStage, Kingsley, Summerella, Tpindell, Ari Lennox, current Howard student Kyle Exum and more!

Over 1,400 people attended the first-ever #YouTubeBlack FanFest at Howard last year with even more expected at the upcoming extravaganza presented by Twentieth Century Fox and their recently released film The Hate U Give.