Preciousness: Tyrese Shares The First Photos Of His Baby Girl & She’s His Chubby-Cheeked Twin!

Tyrese Shares Baby Soraya Lee Gibson Photos

Tyrese is giving fans their first full look at his bundle of joy. As previously reported the actor/singer recently welcomed an 8 pound, 6 oz baby girl with his wife Samantha Lee named Soraya Lee Gibson.

Now ‘Rese is showing off his daughter in a super sentimental video featuring photos from photographer Jessica Limon.

Dear Loved ones,

We hesitated to post our angel, and after embracing her love and joy for the last 2 weeks we decided to share our answered prayer. We’re convinced that “God must have spent a little more time on her”

Beautiful photography by @jessicalimonphotography #BigSisterShaylaso proud!

Doesn’t that baby look EXACTLY like Tyrese???

Samantha Lee certainly thinks so! She posted a message complaining that she endured 9-months of pregnancy only to have her baby come out a spitting image of her husband.

“Lovey it’s ok…… I know you feel a way….. My genes are strong!” said Tyrese after reposting the message. “She looks like me it’s but on the bright side she has your fingertips!!! Ha!

Strong genes, indeed.

What do YOU think about Tyrese’s beautiful baby girl???