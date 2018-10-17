Lawyered Up: Delicia Cordon & Her Best Friend Sue LeSean McCoy For $13,500,000 Over Bloody Home Invasion

LeSean McCoy Sued For Over $13M In Home Invasion Suit

The ex-girlfriend of NFL player LeSean McCoy who claimed he’s responsible for the bloody assault and robbery she suffered has now disclosed how much she suing for. Previously we reported that Delicia Cordon and her best friend who was present during the incident had planned to sue McCoy for an undisclosed amount. Now details of the suit have been revealed.

According to TMZ, Delicia Cordon, is demanding at least $10 million and her friend, Elizabeth Donald, is asking for at least $3.5 million for damages suffered in the July 10 incident. Both of the women believe McCoy masterminded the attack — in an attempt to retrieve expensive jewelry and evict Delicia — and therefore should be liable for any damages they suffered.

The women say they were asleep when an assailant entered the home at around 3:00 AM WITHOUT forcible entry. Delicia then allegedly went to go check on her son when “the assailant chased Ms. Cordon back into the master bedroom and began to assault her by beating her in the face with a handgun.” Cordon claims the assailant held her at gunpoint and demanded specific articles of jewelry purchased by McCoy. She also says the assailant said that he KNEW McCoy.

McCoy denied any involvement in the incident an hasn’t been charged with anything.