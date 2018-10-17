HipHopAwards: Lil Wayne’s Peers Give Him His Flowers Prior To Receiving The “I Am Hip-Hop” Award [Video]

Lil Wayne Honored With “I Am Hip-Hop” Award At BET Hip-Hop Awards

Lil Wayne was the recipient of the “I Am Hip-Hop” honor at the BET Hip-Hop Awards. His friends and respected peers gathered to talk about how much Wayne has influenced them and their careers.

It was actually pretty touching considering that Tha Carter V just came out and Wayne is now free to return to his regularly scheduled program.

Congrats, Tunechi!