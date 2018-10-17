It’s Arguing Time! Queen Naija’s Dainty Diamond “Promise Ring” From Her Rolex Receiving Baby Daddy Has Twitter In A TIZZY

Queen Naija Fans React To Clarence’s “Promise Ring” Gift

Is a gift indeed a gift if you expect a gift of the same value in return??? That’s what twitter fans of Queen Naija need to ask themselves since they’re going HAM over the birthday gift she received from her boyfriend Clarence. Some of them are having a FIT because of Clarence gifting Queen this sweet “promise ring” for her 23rd birthday.

he told me this is just the beginning.. I love you @clarencenyc_ and thanks for always treating me nothing less than a Queen. You’re a real man, you add to me.. I love this ring & I’m blessed to have you. By the way, this is my FIRST REAL DIAMOND. I never had real diamonds. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YUI6OaXLrG — Blue Rose 🌹 (@queennaija) October 17, 2018

We found a similar ring at Tiffany & Co’s online shop going for $600.

This small token of his love left some folks enraged for Queen. Queen and Clarence share almost everything with their followers on youtube and social media, including all the gifts she has purchased for him. That included a Rolex watch and a new car — and it wasn’t even his birthday. You can see him rocking the expensive watch here…

Recently, Queen Naija’s singing career blew up and she was signed to Capitol Records, achieving charting R&B single “Medicine”. Since then, she’s been doing lots of shows and radio appearances, with Clarence by her side. He also says he’s not finished giving her gifts.

You deserve nothing less this just the beginning just wait until you wake up..😉 https://t.co/SrnGlYis1D — God’s Plan (@clarencenyc_) October 17, 2018

The couple is also expecting a baby boy soon. Do you think this token of his love, the size of it, matters?

Some folks do. Hit the flip to see how this ring had people losing their damn minds.