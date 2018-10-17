Hiiii Rihanna! Watch RiRi Beat Her Face To The GAWDS In Her First-Ever Tuesday Tutorial

Rihanna Shares Her First Tuesday Tutorial & It’s Full Of Beauty Hacks

Rihanna has been taking the beauty industry by storm and now she’s adding her own personal touch with her first-ever Tuesday Tutorial. If you weren’t obsessed with her Fenty Beauty products before, seeing RiRi beat her face like a pro will probably tip you over the edge.

Your fave bad girl is just so damn bad as she recreates the viral #CHILLOWT look she shared with Instagram last week. Rih promises to make the process as “easy and as simple as possible” and she does, flirting with the camera and gushing about the new holiday palette as she goes along. According to Rihanna:

“You can use it on your cheeks, you can use it on your eyes, you can use it on your body.” She also claims the palette is “really surprising as you never know what color it’s going to look like until you put it on.”

Watch the clip up top and be sure to tune in every week. As announced in the video description, Rihanna will be coming to a computer screen near you every Tuesday.