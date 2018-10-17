Not Again: Unarmed Morehouse Alum Dies After Scuffle With California Police

Chinedu Valentine Okobi Deis After Police Encounter

Chinedu Valentine Okobi, an unarmed Morehouse College graduate, was killed earlier this month after two San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies repeatedly shocked him with stun guns during a mental health episode.

According to Mercury News,

Okobi was walking down a street in downtown Millbrae when he began stepping in and out of oncoming traffic. Millbrae is south of San Francisco. Deputies escalated the situation by not calling for medical help and resorting to use of their stun guns, which is typically considered non-lethal force. Okobi tried to run. He was taken to the ground by five sheriff’s deputies, John Burris (an attorney for the family) told Mercury News, and a witness reported seeing Okobi slumped over with foam around his mouth. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

However, authorities claim Okobi, who was 6-foot-3 and 330 pounds, assaulted a deputy who tried to make contact with him, and there was a struggle. But we all know that’s usually never the case. SMH.