Ariana Grande Is Taking A Break From The Internet, Says She’s Trying “Very Hard To Keep Going”

Ariana Grande Is Taking A Much-Needed Break From The Internet

Ariana Grande has been having a rough time.

The “God Is A Woman” singer was all set to end her 2018 on a high note after dropping her fourth studio album and getting engaged to new bae Pete Davidson. But news of Mac Miller’s death hit her hard and it’s been pretty downhill from there—she and bae are reportedly done and now it seems she quit social media for the time being. According to PEOPLE, the 25-year-old superstar took to her Instagram Stories to reference Tuesday’s taping of NBC’s A Very Wicked Halloween, then dropped the news:

“Ok today was v special and I’m so grateful I was able to be there.” Adding, “Time to say bye bye again to the internet for just a lil bit…It’s hard not to bump news n stuff that I’m not trying to see rn. It’s very sad and we’re all tryin very hard to keep going. Love u. And thank u for bein here always.”

See a screenshot here. Grande also spoke out about almost letting anxiety get the best of her, writing in an earlier IG Story:

“Can’t believe I almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today! Not today Satan! Not tomorrow or the next day either not no more u can suck my big green di** finna sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love bye.”

The A Very Wicked Halloween NBC special is set to air on Monday, October 29 at 10 p.m. ET. Stay tuned and keep our girl in your prayers, plus her most recent IG photos on the flip.