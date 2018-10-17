Jesus Take The Wheel: Grandmother Accused Of Stabbing 20-Month-Old Granddaughter, Baking Baby In Oven

Grandma Accused Of Stabbing 20-Month-Old Granddaughter

A shocking story is coming out of Mississippi. A grandmother named Carolyn Jones was arrested this week after the body of her 20-month-old granddaughter was found inside an oven. The baby had been stabbed and burnt.

WREG reports that Jones, 48, was taken into custody Monday night after a family member called the police to report the crime.

When authorities arrived on the scene they found the baby who they believe was stabbed before being placed inside the heated oven. The grandmother has been charged with first-degree murder.

So far they haven’t established a motive for the heinous crime but we’ll keep you posted on any updates.

Prayers to the family of this sweet baby, this has to be absolutely devastating.